PTI president Pervaiz Elahi arrested by Anti-corruption officials

LAHORE – Seasoned Pakistani politician and president of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has been arrested by Anti-corruption officials, it emerged on Thursday.

Media reports suggest that the former PML-Q leader has been apprehended after weeks-long manhunt as his bail was canceled in several cases.

Punjab Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir confirmed Elahi's arrest, saying the former CM was held by the anti-corruption unit while he was leaving his residence located in Gulberg Lahore.

Meanwhile, PTI President was moved to an unidentified location soon after his arrest and his whereabouts remain unknown, per media reports.

In May, anti-corruption court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for former PML-Q leader. Two arrest warrants were issued against Elahi so far. Elahi's bail was also turned down as he failed to show up in court proceedings.

The interim was making desperate efforts to detain Elahi as his bail was cancelled by an anti-corruption court in a graft case. Senior police officials also raided PTI leader Parvez Elahi’s house, and anti riots units barged into the house using armored vehicles, however, the former chief minister managed to dodge police.

More to follow…