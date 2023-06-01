PM Shehbaz embarks on Turkey visit tomorrow to attend Erdogan’s inauguration ceremony

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark on a Turkey visit on June 3 to attend the inauguration ceremony of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave for Turkey on Friday to attend Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s inauguration which is scheduled to take place on June 3 (Saturday).

MOFA said the premier is visiting the Turkish capital at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The premier will congratulate Turkey’s visit on his election victory on behalf of the government and the people of Pakistan.

Foreign Office says the prime minister’s visit will be a reaffirmation of the deep-rooted fraternal ties between Pakistan and Turkey.

During the visit, PM Sharif will extend an invitation to President Erdogan to attend the 7th Meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) in Islamabad.

The statement said the Pakistan-Turkey relationship is deeply embedded in commonalities of faith, culture, and history, and strengthened by mutual trust and convergence of views on regional and global matters. “Frequent leadership level exchanges are a defining feature of the eternal bonds of friendship between the two countries,” it further reads.