Savvy to rescue: savyour becomes world’s first-ever cashback App with AI-backed shopping assistant

KARACHI – Savyour, the pioneering cashback app from Pakistan, today marks a significant global breakthrough with the launch of 'Savvy'; the world's first AI-based assistant featured within the cashback app.
This revolutionary feature is adept at handling everyday shopping inquiries and directing users towards the most rewarding cashback options based on their location. It sets Savyour apart as a trailblazer in AI-assisted shopping experiences.
Harnessing the power of advanced natural language processing and machine learning algorithms, Savvy offers seamless, real-time chat support in two languages - English and Roman Urdu: providing an unparalleled, human-like shopping experience. This pioneering technology stands as a proud testament to Pakistan's innovation capacity on the global stage.
Saad Gadit, Co-Founder and COO of Savyour celebrates the landmark achievement as he states, "With the introduction of ‘Savvy’, our AI-backed shopping assistant, we’re embarking on a transformative journey in the realm of online shopping.”
He further adds, “Savvy is a powerful innovation, and globally the first to help the consumers experience online shopping in an entirely new way. This significant stride isn’t just a momentous day for Savyour, but also a proud landmark for Pakistan in the global technology landscape. By blending local talent with global tech advancements, we’re demonstrating that with determination, creativity, and hard work, there are truly no limits to what we can achieve.”
“Savyour’s AI-based shopping assistant will revolutionize the way our users discover cashback brands, providing a seamless, personalized experience of shopping and saving like never before. With Savvy, we are not only bringing a first-of-its-kind feature to our users, but we're also empowering them to discover and engage with over 650 local and international brands across seven diverse categories," Gadit added.
Savyour users can now shop from a broad array of brands, including household names such as AliExpress, Foodpanda, Daraz, Etihad Airways, and Booking.com. Savvy's groundbreaking integration significantly enhances user experience, making it easier than ever to navigate through different brands and promoting an immersive shopping journey. To experience this cutting-edge technology, users may tap on Savvy’s chatbot section while new users can simply download the app from their respective app store and become part of the revolutionary shopping experience.
Since its launch in August 2020, Savyour is Pakistan's largest rewards and cashback platform, partnering with more than 650 local and international brands, both online and in-store. Savyour continues to commit to enhancing user experience, persistently integrating new technologies and features into its evolving ecosystem.
To navigate through the Savyour universe use the link below: https://savyour.onelink.me/JFv6/savvylaunch
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee experienced a significant surge in its value in the open market against the dollar.
This surge came after a recent directive from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), allowing banks to purchase dollars at the interbank market rate for international card payments. The objective of this move was to narrow the exchange rate gap between the official and informal markets.
According to the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, the currency market witnessed the dollar being traded at Rs298, compared to its previous day’s closing rate of 311.
The SBP’s decision was influenced by the International Monetary Fund’s demand for Pakistan to stabilize its currency market before resuming a $6.5 billion bailout program.
In a circular, the central bank stated, “In response to the feedback received from various stakeholders, Authorized Dealers are now permitted to buy USD from the Interbank market to settle card-based cross border transactions with international payment schemes (IPS).”
Market analysts had predicted a decline in the value of the rupee following the implementation of these new guidelines.
Zafar Paracha, the General Secretary of the ECAP, expressed that the SBP’s decision was timely and appropriate. He anticipated that it would lead to a decrease of 20 to 25 rupees in the open market currency rate. Paracha also noted that aligning the rates in the official and informal markets would bolster remittance inflows.
Pracha further emphasized that significant disparities in rates between the official and informal markets encourage transactions outside of the official banking system.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 229,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,620.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs181,150 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 211,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
