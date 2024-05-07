vivo Y100 is now available in Pakistan with colour changing design & 80W flash charge

The much-awaited vivo Y100 smartphone has finally hit the Pakistani market and is now available for purchase at PKR 59,999. This latest addition to the already popular Y series is designed to offer an exceptional blend of utility, performance, and experience, making it a worthy upgrade for smartphone enthusiasts.
The Y100 exhibits an impressive design that seamlessly blends elegance with practicality. It is available in two stunning colour choices: Crystal Black and Breeze Green. The Breeze Green version features vivo's distinctive Color-Changing Design, which shifts the back of the phone from a light green shade to a deeper green hue when exposed to sunlight or UV light.
Moreover, the Breeze Texture on the rear of the device replicates the gentle sway of grass in the wind, providing a calming effect to the user experience. The device also boasts a sleek and lightweight Metallic high gloss frame that enhances its premium appearance and feel.
Y100 features a 5000mAh Battery and an 80W FlashCharge that can charge the battery up to 80% in just about 30 minutes. The 4-Year Battery Health also alleviates worries about battery lifespan while maintaining the battery's durability.
Furthermore, the vivo Y100 boasts a large 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED Display with an impressive 1800 nits Peak Brightness. The additional Dual Stereo Speakers with 300% volume make this smartphone ideal for streaming high-quality videos and movies.
In addition, Y100 comes with 8GB + 8GB Extended RAM and a massive 256GB ROM, providing ample space for all your apps, photos, and videos. This combination allows seamless multitasking and ensures you never run out of storage space.
Y100's advanced portrait features make it ideal for capturing life's beauty. Its 50MP AF Camera, Bokeh Flare Portrait options, distinctive Portrait Light Effects, and Multi-Style Portrait templates can make portraits stand out and create even sweeter memories for users.
With its efficient performance and user-friendly features, vivo Y100 is set to surpass user experiences and delight consumers with each innovative feature. Seize this opportunity and begin your extraordinary journey with vivo Y100 today!
Price & Availability
It’s time to light it up; the vivo Y100 is now available across Pakistan for Rs. 59,999 only. vivo offers a one-year warranty for Y100 along with 15 days of free replacement and a six-month warranty for accessories. vivo Y100 is duly approved by the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet/month for six months).
For more details, visit the official product page: https://www.vivo.com/pk/products/y100-4g.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 7, 2024 Tuesday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro stands at 295.7 for buying and 298.65 for selling while British Pound rate is 345 for buying, and 348.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal's comes down to 73.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|295.7
|298.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345
|348.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.99
|747.99
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.3
|914.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.23
|169.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.57
|25.87
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.7
|730.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.65
|206.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.34
|309.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
