PITB inks agreements with NHMP, BOI to implement HRMIS
01:05 PM | 25 Nov, 2021
LAHORE – Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has signed two separate agreements with the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) and Board of Investment (BOI) in Islamabad to implement Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS), an IT based solution, for the two government departments. 

In two separate ceremonies, DG IT-Operations (IT-Ops) Faisal Yousaf signed the agreements on behalf of PITB whereas DIG Operations Mazhar-ul-Haq Kakakhel signed it on behalf of NHMP and DG Administration Sajjad Hussain signed the MoU on behalf of BOI. 

The first agreement was signed with NHMP to develop HRMIS for optimum utilization of human resources at NHMP centers across Pakistan. During the ceremony IG NHMP Inam Ghani presented PITB DG IT-Ops Faisal Yousaf with a shield. NHMP senior officials including DIG Operations Mazhar-ul-Haq Kakakhel, Addl IG HQ Khalid Mehmood, Addl IG Planning Development and Restructuring (PD&R) Sajjad Afzal Afridi and other senior were also present. 

The second agreement was signed with BOI to automate the entire human resource system. Senior officials of BOI including Additional Secretary/Executive Director General (AS/EDG-1) Mukarram Jah Ansari and AS/EDG-2 Khashi-ur-Rehman and other senior officials were among the attendees.

Currently rolled out in a number of government departments across Punjab, HRMIS is an ICT based solution that aims at replacing the historic traditional Human Resource practice with a tech-driven system by digitizing human resource operations including updated employees’ records and attendance, transfers and postings, promotions and retirement etc. The overall objective of HRMIS is to ensure efficiency and transparency in day to day work processes.

