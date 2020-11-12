Top 6 best graphics cards you can buy in Pakistan

A graphics card turns a regular PC into a gaming PC and the better gaming card you buy, the better the user experience you achieve. However, the definition of ‘best’ graphics card varies from one person to another. Some might want a fast graphics card, while others want the best value, and many are also looking for the best card at a given price. Balancing all elements like performance, price, features, and efficiency are essential factors to consider when buying a graphics card because no other component impacts your user experience as much as a graphics card. Here we have compiled the best graphics cards for you regarding money, from high-end to budget-friendly options.

1. GeForce RTX 3080

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 is one of the latest launch showcasing an improved Ampere architecture. The RTX 3080 is new, improved 30% faster than the previous-gen 2080 Ti, and that too for $500 less. The card retails at $1499, with 10GB RAM, and can legitimately do 4K ultra at 60 fps or more. However, because the card has been launched recently, the availability happens to be limited.

2. GeForce RTX 3090

If you’re a gamer and a content creator, this is the best graphics card for you! The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 is legitimately the fasted graphics card ever. The RTX 3090 will most probably reign as Nvidia’s top GPU for a good while. The card sports nearly a complete GA102 chip based on the Ampere architecture. The 3090 brings Titan-class performance and features (particularly the 24GB VRAM) into the GeForce brand. If you simply wish to get your hands on the fastest graphics card in the market, this is the one for you! However, 3090 is the only GeForce Ampere with NVLink support, and the 24GB of GDDR6X memory is extremely helpful for people in the content creation business.

3. GeForce RTX 3070

The GeForce RTX 3070 is the third new Nvidia Ampere GPU. If you’re looking for a fast Nvidia GPU for the lowest possible price, this is the perfect card for you! The graphics card offers both 1440p and 4K gaming; however, 4K at maximum quality often drops below 60 fps. The 3070 is 35% faster than the RX 5700 XT for about $100 more. Performance-wise, it’s just a tad bit slower than the old RTX 2080 Ti, except that it costs less than half its price.

4. RX 5700 XT

AMD’s RX 5700 XT is a great gaming card at an extremely reasonable price compared to previous-gen GPU’s. The card comprises new RDNA architecture, which provides better performance and efficiency. Moving on, the 5700 XT is almost as fast as the Radeon VII for half the price. The RX 5700 XT has an impressive performance and matches the Radeon VII at 1080p and 1440p while using 75W less power and retails at only $389.99.

5. RTX 2070 Super

The RTX 2070 Super is basically a more affordable version for the RTX 2070. it is an extremely decent card, and the best part is that it’s still in stock (compared to the newest graphics cards being stocked out). However, 4k gaming might not be a good idea with this card, but at 1440p, you’re good to go! Moreover, you get the same 8GB of GDDR6 14 Gbps memory as the latest RTX 3070.

6. RX 5600 XT

If you’re looking for the best affordable 1080p graphics card, the Radeon RX 5600 XT is the perfect one for you! The RX 5600 XT is a direct competitor to the GTX 1660 Ti at a $280 price point while being 15% faster. The GPU easily beats Nvidia’s GTX 1660 Super and 1660 Ti in performance, and a great card for its price.