Search

WorldTop News

Israeli forces seize Rafah border crossing as fate of ceasefire talks hangs in balance

Web Desk
07:12 PM | 7 May, 2024
rafah

Israeli forces have seized operational control of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt in the Gaza Strip, escalating tensions in the region even as ceasefire negotiations with Hamas continue on uncertain ground.

This move by Israel follows Hamas' recent acceptance of a ceasefire proposal mediated by Egypt and Qatar. However, Israel has voiced dissatisfaction, citing that the terms of the proposed ceasefire fail to address its fundamental demands. The situation remains precarious, with diplomatic efforts and military actions hanging in the balance, offering only a faint hope for a pause in the ongoing conflict that has ravaged Gaza for the past seven months.

The incursion into Rafah, a crucial entry and exit point for aid and civilians, was spearheaded by the Israeli 401st Brigade in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The crossing serves as a lifeline for Gazans seeking access to essential supplies and as an escape route for those fleeing to Egypt. However, with more than a million people currently displaced in Rafah alone due to Israel's military offensive in other parts of Gaza, the seizure of the crossing has heightened concerns over the safety and well-being of civilians.

The United States has urged Israel to exercise restraint, cautioning against a full-scale invasion of Rafah unless a credible plan for safeguarding civilians is presented.

Meanwhile, the toll of the conflict continues to mount, with approximately 80% of Gaza's population displaced and widespread destruction of infrastructure, including homes, hospitals, mosques, and schools. Local health officials report a staggering death toll close to 35,000 people.

In response to Israel's military action in Rafah, the UN human rights office has emphasized Israel's obligations under international humanitarian law to protect civilians in Gaza. Ravina Shamdasani, a spokeswoman for the UN, stressed the importance of ensuring access to essential services such as medical care, food, water, and sanitation for civilians in conflict zones. Failure to uphold these obligations, she warned, could constitute war crimes, particularly if actions lead to forced displacement.

Shamdasani condemned the Israeli operation in Rafah, citing strong indications of violations of international humanitarian law. The unfolding events underscore the urgent need for all parties involved to prioritize the protection of civilians and to work towards a sustainable ceasefire agreement that addresses the root causes of the conflict.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

07:12 PM | 7 May, 2024

Israeli forces seize Rafah border crossing as fate of ceasefire talks ...

06:00 PM | 7 May, 2024

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Pakistan and Japan match ends in a draw

02:43 PM | 7 May, 2024

Hezbollah strikes Zionist state with drone attack, killing two ...

01:38 PM | 7 May, 2024

People behind May 9 incidents must be held accountable: DG ISPR

12:31 PM | 7 May, 2024

Justice Kayani calls for contempt proceedings over 'smear campaign'

10:55 PM | 6 May, 2024

US 'reviewing' Hamas response, says State Department

Most viewed

11:44 PM | 4 May, 2024

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Pakistan hockey team clinch dramatic victory ...

08:48 AM | 6 May, 2024

Pakistan welcomes 'high-level' Saudi delegation for investment talks

10:20 PM | 6 May, 2024

Hamas 'agrees' to Gaza ceasefire proposal

10:58 PM | 4 May, 2024

Sadiq Khan wins historic 3rd term as London mayor

09:46 PM | 4 May, 2024

Faisal Karim Kundi sworn in as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor

11:59 PM | 5 May, 2024

Farmers announce nationwide protests in Pakistan amid wheat crisis

Advertisement

Latest

07:12 PM | 7 May, 2024

Israeli forces seize Rafah border crossing as fate of ceasefire talks hangs in balance

Gold & Silver

04:47 PM | 7 May, 2024

Gold price declines in Pakistan 

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pakistani rupee to Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 7 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 7, 2024 Tuesday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.

Euro stands at 295.7 for buying and 298.65 for selling while British Pound rate is 345 for buying, and 348.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal's comes down to 73.25.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 7 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.4
Euro EUR 295.7 298.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 345 348.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.05 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.25 74
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.99 747.99
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.3 914.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.71 59.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.23 169.23
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.57 25.87
Omani Riyal OMR 722.7 730.7
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.65 206.65
Swedish Korona SEK 25.79 26.09
Swiss Franc CHF 307.34 309.84
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: