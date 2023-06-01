Indian air force trainer aircraft crashes in Karnataka

NEW DELHI – An Indian air force trainer aircraft crashed in a village in the Chamarajanagar district in Karnataka region on Thursday.

Reports said two pilots on board the aircraft remained safe as they ejected moments before the crash.

The aircraft crashed in the Bhogapura village shortly after it took off from the air force station in Bengaluru.

The Indian air force, in a statement, said the pilots were on a routine training sortie when the incident occurred. A court of inquiry was ordered to ascertain the cause of accident.

"A trainer aircraft of the IAF crashed near Chamrajnagar, Karnataka today, while on a routine training sortie. Both aircrew ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," the IAF tweeted.