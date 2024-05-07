Constable ‘rapes’ woman on pretext of job in Bahawalnagar

BAHAWALNAGAR – A constable of Punjab police has reportedly raped a woman on the pretext of recruiting her as a lady constable in Bahawalnagar.
According to the media reports, constable Naseer invited a woman to the police station on the pretext of recruiting her as a lady constable.
Upon her arrival, the constable and his associate took the woman to an undisclosed location where Naseer ‘raped’ her.
When the woman’s condition worsened, the suspects abandoned her at Sutlej Park and fled.
Following the victim’s complaint, the DPO ordered a case to be registered against the cop.
The woman was transported to a hospital for medical examination.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 7, 2024 Tuesday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro stands at 295.7 for buying and 298.65 for selling while British Pound rate is 345 for buying, and 348.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal's comes down to 73.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|295.7
|298.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345
|348.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.99
|747.99
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.3
|914.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.23
|169.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.57
|25.87
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.7
|730.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.65
|206.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.34
|309.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
