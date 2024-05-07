Constable ‘rapes’ woman on pretext of job in Bahawalnagar

BAHAWALNAGAR – A constable of Punjab police has reportedly raped a woman on the pretext of recruiting her as a lady constable in Bahawalnagar.

According to the media reports, constable Naseer invited a woman to the police station on the pretext of recruiting her as a lady constable.

Upon her arrival, the constable and his associate took the woman to an undisclosed location where Naseer ‘raped’ her.

When the woman’s condition worsened, the suspects abandoned her at Sutlej Park and fled.

Following the victim’s complaint, the DPO ordered a case to be registered against the cop.

The woman was transported to a hospital for medical examination.