Search

PakistanTop News

Saudi Crown prince to visit Pakistan soon, says Ishaq Dar

Web Desk
08:54 PM | 7 May, 2024
Saudi Crown prince to visit Pakistan soon, says Ishaq Dar
Source: Saudi Gazette

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has confirmed the impending visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman to Pakistan, stating that the final dates for his visit are anticipated to be received from the kingdom this month.

"InshaAllah, the visit is scheduled, and I believe we may receive confirmation of the dates from Saudi Arabia anytime in May," FM Dar announced during a media briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad on Tuesday.

His remarks followed a report, which suggested that the Saudi crown prince was likely to visit Pakistan between May 10 to 15.

This visit marks the first time in five years that the Saudi crown prince, also known as MBS, will be visiting Pakistan, with his last visit dating back to February 2019 during the tenure of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"As of now, the visit of the Saudi crown prince is in the pipeline," the foreign minister affirmed in response to a query.

Reflecting on a recent meeting between a Pakistani delegation and the Saudi crown prince in Makkah, the deputy prime minister disclosed that Prince Salman had pledged to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that he would undertake a visit to Pakistan.

Prince Salman had conveyed to PM Shehbaz during Ramadan that he would visit Pakistan following initial discussions between Pakistani and Saudi officials, FM Dar elaborated.

Subsequent to the PM's visit to Saudi Arabia during Ramadan, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud led a ministerial delegation on an official visit to Pakistan from April 15-16.

The objective of this visit was to follow up on the agreements reached between PM Shehbaz Sharif and the crown prince during their recent meeting in Makkah Al Mukarramah and to expedite discussions on bolstering bilateral economic cooperation, as per the Foreign Office.

Additionally, a 50-member high-level Saudi trade delegation led by Deputy Investment Minister Ibrahim Almubarak visited Pakistan from May 5 to 6 with the aim of exploring various avenues of trade and investment to further fortify and promote bilateral relations.

Pakistan is seeking significant investment from Gulf countries, particularly Saudi Arabia, while the kingdom reaffirmed its commitment last month to expedite the initial phase of its $5 billion investment in Pakistan.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

08:54 PM | 7 May, 2024

Saudi Crown prince to visit Pakistan soon, says Ishaq Dar

07:57 PM | 7 May, 2024

Constable ‘rapes’ woman on pretext of job in Bahawalnagar

07:12 PM | 7 May, 2024

Israeli forces seize Rafah border crossing as fate of ceasefire talks ...

06:00 PM | 7 May, 2024

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Pakistan and Japan match ends in a draw

05:21 PM | 7 May, 2024

PTI demands judicial commission on May 9 incidents 

03:45 PM | 7 May, 2024

Pakistan considers raising retirement age to 65 ahead of IMF visit

Most viewed

09:59 AM | 6 May, 2024

Transgenders attack Kharian police station after 'assault on ...

11:02 AM | 6 May, 2024

CM Maryam Nawaz’s deepfake video in police uniform goes viral

01:38 PM | 7 May, 2024

People behind May 9 incidents must be held accountable: DG ISPR

11:44 PM | 4 May, 2024

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Pakistan hockey team clinch dramatic victory ...

09:29 AM | 5 May, 2024

Boy crushed to death by Elite Force vehicle in Lahore (VIDEO)

02:00 PM | 5 May, 2024

Pakistan launches Passport Fee Asaan: Online passport renewal service

Advertisement

Latest

09:36 PM | 7 May, 2024

China extends visa-exemption for 12 countries: Here's list of eligible countries

Gold & Silver

04:47 PM | 7 May, 2024

Gold price declines in Pakistan 

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pakistani rupee to Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 7 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 7, 2024 Tuesday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.

Euro stands at 295.7 for buying and 298.65 for selling while British Pound rate is 345 for buying, and 348.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal's comes down to 73.25.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 7 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.4
Euro EUR 295.7 298.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 345 348.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.05 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.25 74
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.99 747.99
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.3 914.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.71 59.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.23 169.23
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.57 25.87
Omani Riyal OMR 722.7 730.7
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.65 206.65
Swedish Korona SEK 25.79 26.09
Swiss Franc CHF 307.34 309.84
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: