China extends visa-exemption for 12 countries: Here's list of eligible countries

BEIJING - The authorities in China have announced to extend the visa exemption liberty available to 12 countries as the Asian state tries to woo tourists.
Chinese President Xi Jinping confirmed the development during the closing ceremony of the sixth Meeting of the China-France Business Council.
As per the latest announcement, the visa exemption would continue until the end of 2025 in what appears to be a major relief for the citizens of these countries.
Revealing the details, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Tuesday that by December 31, 2025, citizens from the 12 countries will be able to visit China for business, sightseeing, transit and other purposes.
The duration of stay allowed is up to 15 days without having to apply for a visa, said the spokesperson during a press briefing.
The 12 countries eligible for the relaxation are France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Malaysia, Switzerland, Ireland, Hungary, Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg.
It is to be highlighted that China is fast opening up to the outside world after it faced the brunt of the pandemic which brought travel to a standstill.
In March this year, China announced to expand its 15-day visa-free entry policy to six additional European countries which include Switzerland, Ireland, Hungary, Austria, Belgium, and Luxembourg.
As per the announcement, ordinary passport holders from the above-mentioned countries can enter China without a visa for purposes such as business, tourism, visiting relatives and friends, and transit; the offer is valid between March 14th and November 30th this year.
Besides, China has also signed a visa-free agreement with Thailand on a permanent basis from March this year. China imposed one of the most strict social distancing protocols during COVID-19 but started lifting the restrictions in January last year. Ever since the country has promoted visa-free entry and relaxation of rules for tourists to visit the country and boost its economy.
