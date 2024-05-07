Sindh to do drug screenings in educational institutions

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon recently unveiled a comprehensive strategy to combat drug abuse, placing significant emphasis on implementing random drug screenings for students across educational institutions.
Commencing on May 10, this initiative forms a crucial component of the province's broader campaign against the global menace of drug addiction, particularly among the youth.
Memon underscored the gravity of the situation, citing President Asif Zardari's directive to confront drug abuse head-on. He lauded the collective endeavors of various government entities, including Home Minister Ziaul Hassan, in ongoing anti-drug endeavors.
Furthermore, the senior minister highlighted recent triumphs in apprehending suspects and confiscating substantial quantities of narcotics. He stressed the imperative of handling students who test positive for drugs with utmost confidentiality and vowed stringent actions against drug suppliers.
In a separate announcement, Memon revealed that beginning May 10, the Excise & Taxation Department would initiate actions against unregistered vehicles, potentially leading to their impoundment. He urged vehicle owners to ensure timely registration to evade penalties for overdue tax payments.
Nevertheless, Memon acknowledged hurdles within the narcotics control department, particularly referencing delays in recruitment due to legal impediments. This predicament has fueled frustration among job seekers and hampered the department's efficacy.
In summary, Sindh's proactive measures, encompassing drug screenings in educational institutions and crackdowns on unregistered vehicles, epitomize a concerted endeavor to tackle pressing societal issues and safeguard the welfare of its populace.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 7, 2024 Tuesday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro stands at 295.7 for buying and 298.65 for selling while British Pound rate is 345 for buying, and 348.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal's comes down to 73.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|295.7
|298.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345
|348.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.99
|747.99
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.3
|914.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.23
|169.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.57
|25.87
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.7
|730.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.65
|206.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.34
|309.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.