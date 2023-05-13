This UAE airline is switching from paper boarding passes to digital check-in

DUBAI - The United Arab Emirates has always been leading the technological advancement in the region and same is the case when it comes to the aviation world.
The country's famous airline, Emirates has announced that it will be phasing out paper based boarding passes from May 15 onwards.
The details reveal that the airline would require most passengers departing Dubai via Terminal 3 to use a mobile boarding pass instead of hard copy.
The passengers will receive their mobile boarding pass via email or SMS and for check in online, travelers can load their boarding pass onto their Apple Wallet or Google Wallet, or retrieve their boarding pass on the Emirates App. The checked-in baggage receipt will also be emailed directly to passengers, or available in the Emirates App.
The facility would not end paper based boarding pass for now as some passengers will require a physical boarding pass. For instance, passengers travelling with infants, unaccompanied minors, those requiring special assistance, passengers with onwards flights on other airlines, and those on flights to the US will need paper based boarding passes.
The move would help reduce paper waste besides facilitating globetrotters with speedy digitised check in while reducing the risk of lost or misplaced boarding passes.
Interestingly, the mobile boarding pass would be usable throughout the travel journey – in Dubai Duty Free, at security and for boarding. The airline staff will scan the QR code on the mobile boarding pass as passengers move through the airport and onto the aircraft. Those who still need to keep a paper copy can get a print out on request from the Emirates' agents.
Several airlines across the world including Alaska Airlines are switching to mobile version of boarding passes, eliminating one more item that travelers need to scramble for in order to get the security clearance.
The aviation world as a whole is undergoing transformation from Gulf to Europe and the needle is being pushed in favour of travelers. For instance, Prague Airport recently stated that soon passengers will not be bothered by the amount of liquids they can take on their carry-on luggage. Moreover, London City Airport has also ended the 100ml liquid limit rule by installing high-tech scanners which also allow electronics to be kept in hand luggage at security.
As per fresh regulations, travelers can now carry up to two liters of liquid while toiletries no longer have to be put in separate bags. The move comes with the installation of C3 scanners, first introduced at Teesside in March.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 13, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|291.9
|295.15
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|364
|367
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78
|78.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|769.97
|777.96
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.76
|42.17
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.63
|43.03
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.97
|37.36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.53
|3.88
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|944.81
|953.80
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.94
|65.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|183.92
|185.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.55
|27.85
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.33
|760.33
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.54
|80.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.29
|28.59
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.91
|327.41
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.6
|8.75
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,300 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,020.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Karachi
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Islamabad
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Peshawar
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Quetta
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Sialkot
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Attock
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Gujranwala
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Jehlum
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Multan
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Gujrat
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Nawabshah
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Chakwal
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Hyderabad
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Nowshehra
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Sargodha
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Faisalabad
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Mirpur
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.