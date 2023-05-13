Search

Immigration

This UAE airline is switching from paper boarding passes to digital check-in

Web Desk 02:51 PM | 13 May, 2023
This UAE airline is switching from paper boarding passes to digital check-in

DUBAI - The United Arab Emirates has always been leading the technological advancement in the region and same is the case when it comes to the aviation world.

The country's famous airline, Emirates has announced that it will be phasing out paper based boarding passes from May 15 onwards.

The details reveal that the airline would require most passengers departing Dubai via Terminal 3 to use a mobile boarding pass instead of hard copy. 

The passengers will receive their mobile boarding pass via email or SMS and for check in online, travelers can load their boarding pass onto their Apple Wallet or Google Wallet, or retrieve their boarding pass on the Emirates App. The checked-in baggage receipt will also be emailed directly to passengers, or available in the Emirates App.

The facility would not end paper based boarding pass for now as some passengers will require a physical boarding pass. For instance, passengers travelling with infants, unaccompanied minors, those requiring special assistance, passengers with onwards flights on other airlines, and those on flights to the US will need paper based boarding passes.

The move would help reduce paper waste besides facilitating globetrotters with speedy digitised check in while reducing the risk of lost or misplaced boarding passes.

Interestingly, the mobile boarding pass would be usable throughout the travel journey – in Dubai Duty Free, at security and for boarding. The airline staff will scan the QR code on the mobile boarding pass as passengers move through the airport and onto the aircraft. Those who still need to keep a paper copy can get a print out on request from the Emirates' agents.

Several airlines across the world including Alaska Airlines are switching to mobile version of boarding passes, eliminating one more item that travelers need to scramble for in order to get the security clearance.

The aviation world as a whole is undergoing transformation from Gulf to Europe and the needle is being pushed in favour of travelers. For instance, Prague Airport recently stated that soon passengers will not be bothered by the amount of liquids they can take on their carry-on luggage. Moreover, London City Airport has also ended the 100ml liquid limit rule by installing high-tech scanners which also allow electronics to be kept in hand luggage at security.

As per fresh regulations, travelers can now carry up to two liters of liquid while toiletries no longer have to be put in separate bags. The move comes with the installation of C3 scanners, first introduced at Teesside in March.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

Discounts up to 60% for traveling to Qatar, UAE: Here's mega sale by Saudi airline

08:29 PM | 6 May, 2023

Indian airline cancels all flights till May 12 after filing for bankruptcy

12:48 AM | 6 May, 2023

This airline plans to offer UAE to Pakistan flights for as low as Rs 15,000: Details inside

12:25 AM | 6 May, 2023

Direct flights between UAE, Skardu on the cards

12:17 AM | 4 May, 2023

Asia’s biggest UAE visa center is now in Pakistan

08:55 PM | 28 Apr, 2023

UAE reveals penalties to be imposed for showing fake Emiratisation

05:14 PM | 20 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

UK plans restricting visas for overseas students’ family members: ...

04:15 PM | 13 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 13th May 2023

09:03 AM | 13 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 13, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 13, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 291.9 295.15
Euro EUR 318 321
UK Pound Sterling GBP 364 367
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 78 78.8
Australian Dollar AUD 192.5 194.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 769.97 777.96
Canadian Dollar CAD 214 216.2
China Yuan CNY 41.76 42.17
Danish Krone DKK 42.63 43.03
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.97 37.36
Indian Rupee INR 3.53 3.88
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.25
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 944.81 953.80
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.94 65.54
New Zealand Dollar NZD 183.92 185.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.55 27.85
Omani Riyal OMR 752.33 760.33
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.54 80.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 28.29 28.59
Swiss Franc CHF 324.91 327.41
Thai Bhat THB 8.6 8.75

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 13, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,300 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,020.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Karachi PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Islamabad PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Peshawar PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Quetta PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Sialkot PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Attock PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Gujranwala PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Jehlum PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Multan PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Bahawalpur PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Gujrat PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Nawabshah PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Chakwal PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Hyderabad PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Nowshehra PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Sargodha PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Faisalabad PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Mirpur PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: