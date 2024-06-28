Search

UAE increases visa fees for Pakistani travelers: Details Inside

05:42 PM | 28 Jun, 2024
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced an increase in visit visa fees for Pakistani citizens, effective immediately. Under new guidelines, obtaining a tourist visa for 30 days will cost 200 Emirati Dirhams, while a 60-day visa will require 300 Emirati Dirhams, along with an additional 5% value-added tax.

These revised visa fees, effective from June 2024, apply to both new applicants and those seeking visa extensions within the UAE. In addition to the increased visa fees, applicants will also need to pay a 500 Dirham country processing fee, along with a 20 Dirham Innovation fee.

Applicants must provide a passport copy, personal photograph, national identity card (specific to certain nationalities), valid UAE medical insurance, and proof of onward or return travel. Applications can be completed through the GDRFA website or their smart application.

The UAE aims to streamline the visa process and enhance transparency in fee structures, aiming to maintain its position as a top tourist destination in the Gulf region. Prospective travelers are encouraged to visit the official GDRFA website or consult UAE travel agencies for the latest updates and detailed visa requirements.

05:42 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

UAE increases visa fees for Pakistani travelers: Details Inside

