UAE increases visa fees for Pakistani travelers: Details Inside

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced an increase in visit visa fees for Pakistani citizens, effective immediately. Under new guidelines, obtaining a tourist visa for 30 days will cost 200 Emirati Dirhams, while a 60-day visa will require 300 Emirati Dirhams, along with an additional 5% value-added tax.
These revised visa fees, effective from June 2024, apply to both new applicants and those seeking visa extensions within the UAE. In addition to the increased visa fees, applicants will also need to pay a 500 Dirham country processing fee, along with a 20 Dirham Innovation fee.
Applicants must provide a passport copy, personal photograph, national identity card (specific to certain nationalities), valid UAE medical insurance, and proof of onward or return travel. Applications can be completed through the GDRFA website or their smart application.
The UAE aims to streamline the visa process and enhance transparency in fee structures, aiming to maintain its position as a top tourist destination in the Gulf region. Prospective travelers are encouraged to visit the official GDRFA website or consult UAE travel agencies for the latest updates and detailed visa requirements.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 28, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro’s buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED’s buying rate was at 74.9 and selling rate at 75.7 whereas Saudi Riyal’s buying rate hovers at 73, and selling rate at 73.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349
|352.55
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.9
|75.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.56
|748.56
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.32
|38.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.87
|40.27
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.51
|916.51
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.13
|59.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.22
|171.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.24
|731.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.34
|313.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.