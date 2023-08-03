Free visa, speedy e-visa processing amongst other concessions granted to Pakistani tourists by this country

MOSUL - Pakistanis visiting Iraq have been exempted from any visa fee besides multiple other concessions granted to them, it emerged on Wednesday.

The Pakistani interior minister Rana Sanaullah visited Iraq recently and met top officials of the country. In an announcement, Iraq's administration confirmed that Pakistani pilgrims will be exempted from visa fees.

Besides, it was also announced that the government would grant e-visa to Pakistani investors within a week and would also set free prisoners detained for petty crimes.

Rana Sana Ullah met his Iraqi counterpart, Abdul Amir Al Shammari after which it was also announced that the quota of Pakistani pilgrims for the Arba'een Pilgrimage would be set at 1 lac, Samaa news reported.

Moreover, it was also decided that Pakistanis would be granted individual visas apart from group visa facilities as well.

Hundreds of thousands of Pakistanis travel to Iraq each year for religious pilgrimage and to explore the different parts of the country known for its religious importance.

The decision to waive visa fees is set to benefit Pakistani pilgrims who already face multiple hurdles due to currency devaluation and skyrocketing inflation.

The announcement regarding the Arba'een event is important as it is a significant religious festival observed by millions of Muslims in Iraq. It marks the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD.

During the Arba'een pilgrimage, millions of devotees, known as Arba'een pilgrims, journey on foot to the holy city of Karbala. The pilgrimage culminates at the Imam Hussein Shrine, the site where Imam Hussein and his followers were martyred. It is one of the largest annual gatherings globally, with pilgrims coming from Iraq and across the world.

The festival promotes unity and solidarity among Muslims and serves as a platform for social and humanitarian causes.