Search

Immigration

Free visa, speedy e-visa processing amongst other concessions granted to Pakistani tourists by this country

Web Desk 08:54 PM | 3 Aug, 2023
Free visa, speedy e-visa processing amongst other concessions granted to Pakistani tourists by this country
Source: File Photo

MOSUL - Pakistanis visiting Iraq have been exempted from any visa fee besides multiple other concessions granted to them, it emerged on Wednesday.

The Pakistani interior minister Rana Sanaullah visited Iraq recently and met top officials of the country. In an announcement, Iraq's administration confirmed that Pakistani pilgrims will be exempted from visa fees.

Besides, it was also announced that the government would grant e-visa to Pakistani investors within a week and would also set free prisoners detained for petty crimes.

Rana Sana Ullah met his Iraqi counterpart, Abdul Amir Al Shammari after which it was also announced that the quota of Pakistani pilgrims for the Arba'een Pilgrimage would be set at 1 lac, Samaa news reported.

Moreover, it was also decided that Pakistanis would be granted individual visas apart from group visa facilities as well.

Hundreds of thousands of Pakistanis travel to Iraq each year for religious pilgrimage and to explore the different parts of the country known for its religious importance.

The decision to waive visa fees is set to benefit Pakistani pilgrims who already face multiple hurdles due to currency devaluation and skyrocketing inflation.

The announcement regarding the Arba'een event is important as it is a significant religious festival observed by millions of Muslims in Iraq. It marks the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD.

During the Arba'een pilgrimage, millions of devotees, known as Arba'een pilgrims, journey on foot to the holy city of Karbala. The pilgrimage culminates at the Imam Hussein Shrine, the site where Imam Hussein and his followers were martyred. It is one of the largest annual gatherings globally, with pilgrims coming from Iraq and across the world.

The festival promotes unity and solidarity among Muslims and serves as a platform for social and humanitarian causes.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

Greece is offering free one-week holiday to tourists: Here's who is eligible for the offer

10:30 PM | 2 Aug, 2023

Visa Waiver Program: US tightens travel conditions for this country

06:27 PM | 1 Aug, 2023

Another travel restriction on Pakistani passengers: Here's the must-have certificate for travel

01:02 PM | 1 Aug, 2023

UK Student Visa: Here's the procedure, eligibility, fee and everything related to study visa

11:00 PM | 31 Jul, 2023

Australia's Skilled Nominated Visa: Eligibility, processing time, fee and everything about subclass 190 visa

08:57 PM | 28 Jul, 2023

Russia is launching e-visa for this Asian country

12:04 AM | 28 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Maryam Nawaz visits young maid who was tortured by judge's wife

09:50 PM | 3 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 3 August 2023

09:04 AM | 3 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 3, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 3, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 288.9 292.15
Euro EUR 319 322
UK Pound Sterling GBP 370.2 374
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.7 77,4
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 761.72 769.72
Canadian Dollar CAD 224 226.2
China Yuan CNY 39.13 39.53
Danish Krone DKK 42.34 42.74
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.96
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 932.56 941.56
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.13 63.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 178.06 180.06
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.95 28,25
Omani Riyal OMR 743.89 751.89
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.18 79.88
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.5 27.8
Swiss Franc CHF 329.62 332.12
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 3, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,190.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (3 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Karachi PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Islamabad PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Peshawar PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Quetta PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Sialkot PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Attock PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Gujranwala PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Jehlum PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Multan PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Bahawalpur PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Gujrat PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Nawabshah PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Chakwal PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Hyderabad PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Nowshehra PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Sargodha PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Faisalabad PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603
Mirpur PKR 223,000 PKR 2,603

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: