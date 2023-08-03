Search

Pakistan, Iran formulate plan to take bilateral trade volume to $5 billion

Web Desk 09:13 PM | 3 Aug, 2023
Source: Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Iran have formulated a five-year trade cooperation plan 2023-2028, aiming to increase the bilateral trade volume to $5 billion. 

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced it at a joint press conference, along with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir, who is in Pakistan on an official tour. 

FM Bilawal said the five-year plan would clear impediments on bilateral trade, finalise Free Trade Agreement and help in establishment of institutional linkages between respect private sectors.

He said Pakistan encompassed a vision for greater enhanced trade, which is fully aligned with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi policy of neighborhood first, state broadcaster reported.  

He also announced the repatriation of all the sentenced prisoners as per provisions of agreements between two sides. He said it has also been decided to set free fishermen in custody and to waive off any fine imposed by the authorities of both the countries for the release their vessels. 

He said the two sides will exchange lists of prisoners to put into practice this understanding expeditiously.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also thanked the Iranian leadership for its firm and consistent support to the legitimate cause of people of Kashmir.

The foreign minister said both sides had also agreed to continue their engagement for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Iranian FM arrives in Pakistan to 'comprehensively expand' diplomatic relations

Speaking on the occasion, the Iranian minister called for promoting cooperation in economy, trade and tourism under regional mechanisms. He said the two sides are fully committee to increase the bilateral trade to $5 billion.

Pakistan, Iran military top brass agrees to root out terrorism from border areas

