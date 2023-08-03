'Proud Civilian of Punjab': Aima Baig receives honorary award

Aima Baig, the renowned Pakistani singer-songwriter, has not only conquered the music industry but also the online world. With an impressive 5.2 million followers on Instagram, the Rent Free crooner has captivated netizens with her charm.

While Baig prefers to keep her personal life private, she generously shares her illustrious career with her fans. From candid moments to hints about upcoming projects, the Ik Hook singer consistently keeps her followers in the loop.

Recently, the Funkari singer revealed a significant milestone in her life. She shared that she was invited to the Government House in RYK district about a month ago to receive the prestigious "Proud Civilian of Punjab" award. She expressed her deep honour at being born in RYK.

"A month ago @RRYK district, at the Gov. house invited me to receive this award as the “Proud Civilian of Punjab”. I’m so honoured to be born in RYK, it used to be such a small town and now they r growing so fast *teary-eyed moment* but anyways

Proud to be born in RYK and proud to be a born Pakistani ❤️????????" she captioned the post.

Fans filled the comment section with well wishes.

On the work front, Baig enjoys many smash hit songs including Ye Aaj Mujh Ko Kya Hua, Balma Bhagora, Kuch To Hua Hai, Khawabon Mein, Loota Rey, Pretty Face, Rahain, Satrangi, and Funkari to name a few.