Maryam Nawaz visits young maid who was tortured by judge's wife

LAHORE - Senior Vice-President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz paid a visit to 14 years old domestic worker Rizwana on Thursday at the Lahore General Hospital, where she is receiving treatment after.

According to allegations, the young girl was brutally tortured by Somia Asim, the wife of civil judge Asim Hafeez.

Maryam Nawaz was informed by Khalid Bin Salman, the medical director of Lahore General Hospital, that Rizwana was no longer in danger.

According to Maryam Nawaz, Pakistan has laws in place to safeguard minors, and if these rules were properly followed, incidents like these wouldn't happen. Many of these occurrences, she claimed, go unreported.

She asserted that it is the state's duty to protect and educate the next generation.

Maryam Nawaz said that the reason the suspect was given bail was because "she is the wife of a judge."

Somia, who was named as the primary suspect in the torture of 14-year-old housemaid Rizwana, was granted interim bail earlier on Tuesday by an Islamabad district and sessions court.