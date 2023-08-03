Search

Shaista Lodhi under fire for dancing with Momin Saqib on live show

10:32 PM | 3 Aug, 2023
Source: Shaista Lodhi (Instagram)

Shaista Lodhi, a brilliant Pakistani television host, actor, and doctor, is known for her exceptional talent in both the entertainment and medical fields. As a professional doctor and skincare specialist, she has earned respect and admiration.

Her morning shows and dramas, such as "Wadaa," "Pardes," and "Samjhota," have garnered her a large fan following. Lodhi's multitasking abilities are awe-inspiring, as she also manages to be a devoted mother to three grown-up kids while running her own clinic and beauty brand, SL Basics.

However, despite her accomplishments, recently she faced severe public criticism after her appearance on the show "Had Kardi," where she danced to a song in the Lip-sync segment alongside host Momin Saqib. In the video, she exhibited incredible energy and perfectly vibed with the songs. The performance featured the famous Nazia Hassan song "Disco Deewane."

Unfortunately, this dance performance sparked heavy criticism from the public, who resorted to age-shaming and trolling her dance moves. Some fans expressed disappointment, citing her past discussions about Hijab and now engaging in such acts. Others targeted Momin Saqib, urging him to understand the meaning of his name before engaging in such activities.

