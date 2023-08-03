Shaista Lodhi under fire for dancing with Momin Saqib on live show

Shaista Lodhi, a brilliant Pakistani television host, actor, and doctor, is known for her exceptional talent in both the entertainment and medical fields. As a professional doctor and skincare specialist, she has earned respect and admiration.
Her morning shows and dramas, such as "Wadaa," "Pardes," and "Samjhota," have garnered her a large fan following. Lodhi's multitasking abilities are awe-inspiring, as she also manages to be a devoted mother to three grown-up kids while running her own clinic and beauty brand, SL Basics.
However, despite her accomplishments, recently she faced severe public criticism after her appearance on the show "Had Kardi," where she danced to a song in the Lip-sync segment alongside host Momin Saqib. In the video, she exhibited incredible energy and perfectly vibed with the songs. The performance featured the famous Nazia Hassan song "Disco Deewane."
Unfortunately, this dance performance sparked heavy criticism from the public, who resorted to age-shaming and trolling her dance moves. Some fans expressed disappointment, citing her past discussions about Hijab and now engaging in such acts. Others targeted Momin Saqib, urging him to understand the meaning of his name before engaging in such activities.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 3, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|288.9
|292.15
|Euro
|EUR
|319
|322
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|370.2
|374
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.7
|77,4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|761.72
|769.72
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224
|226.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.96
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|932.56
|941.56
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.13
|63.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|178.06
|180.06
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28,25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|743.89
|751.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.18
|79.88
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|329.62
|332.12
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Karachi
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Quetta
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Attock
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Multan
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,000
|PKR 2,603
