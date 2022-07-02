Shagufta Ejaz wins hearts with latest video
Share
Pakistani celebrities have been quite vocal recently on social media about their political views.
Veteran actress Shagufta Ejaz has also been among the actors who have actively shared their views on the rising inflation in the country.
This time around, the veteran actress took a humorous jibe given the continuous petrol price hike. The video shows Ejaz on a farm where she is standing lost in her thoughts saying, "How good it would be if this cow would give petrol instead of milk, we would have fun."
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Needless to say, the netizens were amused by the senior actress' creativity and showered her with compliments and praise.
In Pakistan, the new price of petrol has been increased by Rs 14.85 per litre to Rs 248.74 per litre, while the price of high-speed diesel has been increased by Rs 13.23 per litre to Rs 276.54 per litre.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-Jan-2022/shagufta-ejaz-s-daughter-ties-the-knot-in-a-beautiful-nikkah-ceremony
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
-
-
- No more early closure of markets in Punjab ahead of Eidul Adha10:47 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Bette Nash becomes the oldest and longest-serving flight attendant09:07 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani-American lawyer Khizr Khan to receive top civil award in US08:44 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan's sports superstar Shoaib Akhtar leaves for Hajj06:15 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
-
-
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022