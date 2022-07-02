Shagufta Ejaz wins hearts with latest video

11:39 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
Shagufta Ejaz wins hearts with latest video
Source: Shagufta Ejaz (Instagram)
Pakistani celebrities have been quite vocal recently on social media about their political views.

Veteran actress Shagufta Ejaz has also been among the actors who have actively shared their views on the rising inflation in the country.

This time around, the veteran actress took a humorous jibe given the continuous petrol price hike. The video shows Ejaz on a farm where she is standing lost in her thoughts saying, "How good it would be if this cow would give petrol instead of milk, we would have fun."

Needless to say, the netizens were amused by the senior actress' creativity and showered her with compliments and praise.

In Pakistan, the new price of petrol has been increased by Rs 14.85 per litre to Rs 248.74 per litre, while the price of high-speed diesel has been increased by Rs 13.23 per litre to Rs 276.54 per litre.

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani stars react to recent hike in petrol prices
11:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022

