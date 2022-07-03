Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 03 July 2022
08:55 AM | 3 Jul, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 03 July 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 141,900 on Sunday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 121,660. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs  111,521 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 130,074.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 141,900 PKR 1,521
Karachi PKR 141,900 PKR 1,521
Islamabad PKR 141,900 PKR 1,521
Peshawar PKR 141,900 PKR 1,521
Quetta PKR 141,900 PKR 1,521
Sialkot PKR 141,900 PKR 1,521
Attock PKR 141,900 PKR 1,521
Gujranwala PKR 141,900 PKR 1,521
Jehlum PKR 141,900 PKR 1,521
Multan PKR 141,900 PKR 1,521
Bahawalpur PKR 141,900 PKR 1,521
Gujrat PKR 141,900 PKR 1,521
Nawabshah PKR 141,900 PKR 1,521
Chakwal PKR 141,900 PKR 1,521
Hyderabad PKR 141,900 PKR 1,521
Nowshehra PKR 141,900 PKR 1,521
Sargodha PKR 141,900 PKR 1,521
Faisalabad PKR 141,900 PKR 1,521
Mirpur PKR 141,900 PKR 1,521

