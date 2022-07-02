PML-N could steal by-election with umpires' support, Imran tells PTI workers at Parade Ground
Web Desk
11:59 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
PML-N could steal by-election with umpires' support, Imran tells PTI workers at Parade Ground
Source: Imran Khan_Instagram
Share

ISLAMABAD – Ousted prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday alerted his party workers and supporters about possible rigging during the upcoming by-polls in Punjab, citing the reason that "the umpires" were on the government's side.

Addressing a public gathering at Islamabad's Parade Ground against inflation, political destabilisation, excessive load-shedding and continued hikes in fuel prices, Khan said: "We have 20 by-elections [coming up] in Punjab. The only way they can win is through rigging. The people are against them, [but] the umpires are with them."

"We have to defeat these thieves despite umpires' support to them," he said.

PTI convoys from different cities reached the capital to join the party's protest demonstration.

Earlier, Khan took to Twitter to woo the masses to arrive at Parade Ground for the power show against the coalition government.

In a related development, PTI leaders say the Shehbaz Sharif-led administration is disrupting screening arrangements in the port city of Karachi.

A day earlier, the Imran Khan-led PTI was allowed to hold a rally in the federal capital. PTI leader Ali Nawaz Awan signed a code of conduct before Islamabad’s deputy commissioner, taking full responsibility for any unpleasant incident.

The PTI agreed that the power show will not disturb or disrupt the fundamental rights of citizens such as the right to freedom of movement, trade and business and education.

PTI gets permission to hold Parade Ground rally ... 04:22 PM | 1 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The federal capital administration has allowed former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold a ...

It also agreed that the gathering shall end at 12 midnight, stating that it will be the organiser’s duty to ensure the dispersal after the event ends.

More From This Category
No more early closure of markets in Punjab ahead ...
10:47 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
Pakistani-American lawyer Khizr Khan to receive ...
08:44 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
IG Railways suspends constable for misbehaving ...
06:12 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s mother passes away in ...
05:22 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
Pakistan Railways to run three special trains on ...
03:28 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
Top Pakistani general discusses bilateral ...
03:05 PM | 2 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani stars react to recent hike in petrol prices
11:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr