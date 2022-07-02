PML-N could steal by-election with umpires' support, Imran tells PTI workers at Parade Ground

ISLAMABAD – Ousted prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday alerted his party workers and supporters about possible rigging during the upcoming by-polls in Punjab, citing the reason that "the umpires" were on the government's side.

Addressing a public gathering at Islamabad's Parade Ground against inflation, political destabilisation, excessive load-shedding and continued hikes in fuel prices, Khan said: "We have 20 by-elections [coming up] in Punjab. The only way they can win is through rigging. The people are against them, [but] the umpires are with them."

"We have to defeat these thieves despite umpires' support to them," he said.

PTI convoys from different cities reached the capital to join the party's protest demonstration.

Earlier, Khan took to Twitter to woo the masses to arrive at Parade Ground for the power show against the coalition government.

In a related development, PTI leaders say the Shehbaz Sharif-led administration is disrupting screening arrangements in the port city of Karachi.

A day earlier, the Imran Khan-led PTI was allowed to hold a rally in the federal capital. PTI leader Ali Nawaz Awan signed a code of conduct before Islamabad’s deputy commissioner, taking full responsibility for any unpleasant incident.

The PTI agreed that the power show will not disturb or disrupt the fundamental rights of citizens such as the right to freedom of movement, trade and business and education.

It also agreed that the gathering shall end at 12 midnight, stating that it will be the organiser’s duty to ensure the dispersal after the event ends.