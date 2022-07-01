PTI gets permission to hold Parade Ground rally tomorrow
Share
ISLAMABAD – The federal capital administration has allowed former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold a one-day public rally at Parade Ground on July 2.
A notification issued by District Magistrate, Imran Khan-led PTI was given permission to use the venue of Parade ground by concerned quarters.
The notification cited that PTI members submitted an undertaking with regard to the terms and conditions to be followed by them as well as the organizers of the mass gathering.
PTI agreed to conditions for holding the mass gathering as protesters are bound not to disturb or disrupt the fundamental rights of citizens of Islamabad and adjoining areas and no highway shall be blocked.
Meanwhile, Section 144 is imposed on the gathering of persons within the one-kilometer radius of the Red Zone while the internal security of the rally will be arranged by the organizers.
Ex-PM Imran confident families of army personnel ... 09:06 PM | 18 May, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Ousted Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan said that families of armed forces will join his ...
Earlier this week, ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan announced leading the July 2 protest against the ‘imported government’.
PTI chief earlier slammed the coalition government amid skyrocketing inflation which according to him comes on the heels of a foreign conspiracy.
Azadi March concludes as Imran Khan gives six-day ... 08:15 AM | 26 May, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan on Thursday gave an ultimatum to the government - ...
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- HBL, State Bank of Pakistan host Second Regional Agricultural ...05:32 PM | 1 Jul, 2022
-
-
- PTI gets permission to hold Parade Ground rally tomorrow04:22 PM | 1 Jul, 2022
- Dania Shah responsible for Aamir Liaquat’s death: Khalilur Rehman ...04:00 PM | 1 Jul, 2022
-
- Ali Zafar expresses love for his childhood crush Madhuri Dixit03:25 PM | 1 Jul, 2022
- Aima Baig trolled over new photo01:28 PM | 1 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022