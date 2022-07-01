Maya Ali faces backlash for wearing revealing dress
05:10 PM | 1 Jul, 2022
Maya Ali faces backlash for wearing revealing dress
Source: Maya Ali (Instagram)
Pakistan superstar Maya Ali is drop-dead-gorgeous on screen and off with an alluring Instagram feed that keeps the fans hooked.

The Parey Hut Love star is a fashionista to the core whose style has been lauded by masses and critics alike as she infuses subtle grace in every avatar she dons. 

Turning to her Instagram handle, she flaunted her ultra-glam look with a series of portraits, leaving her massive fan following bedazzled. Setting the temperature soaring, the Sanam actor opted for a sleek bob hairstyle with a black dress for her stunning monochrome shots.

A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali)

A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali)

A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali)

The keyboard warriors did not hold back and shamed her choice of clothing. Derogatory comments also poured under her picture. Here is what the netizens had to say:

On the work front, Maya Ali was praised for her performance in the drama serial Jo Bichar Gaye co-starring Wahaj Ali and Talha Chahour.

