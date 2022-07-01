Watch – Zarnish Khan channels Bollywood's iconic character 'Geet'

Lollywood diva Zarnish Khan has jumped on the bandwagon to show her admiration for Bollywood iconic character Geet, played by Kareena Kapoor in the popular film Jab We Met.

Geet (Kareena Kapoor) is a character radiating positivity and speaking volumes about self-love. A fan favourite, the character garnered adoration and praises for her bubbly nature.

Taking to Instagram stories, Zarnish channeled her inner Geet while riding in a car to mountainous area and living her best life. The stunning video is giving the Sun Yara actor's fans major vacation goals

On the work front, Zarnish Khan has been praised for her performance in the drama serial Aitebaar co-starring Ali Safina and Syed Jibran.