Aima Baig shares an insight into her life as an artist

Amidst all the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry, everyday life of an artist becomes a subject of curiosity for everyone. Thankfully, Lollywood's topnotch singer-songwriter Aima Baig has shared all the secrets.

In a recent Instagram reel, the Pretty Face singer shared an insight into her glamorous life.

"FUNKARI kaafi hogai, now let’s do some chores," Baig begun with a pun involving her recent song, Funkari.

Talking about a day in the life of an "artist," Baig stated "(Part 1) P.S: That’s how a day off for an artist (if we get one lol)."

The Kalabaz Dil also added, "Share your “Funkari” reels peeps, tag me and I’ll share the best ones on my story."

The Rent Free crooner also shared how "tough" it is to use TikTok stating "Also, bro tiktok is TOUGH YOOOOOOOOO!!"

Social media users who were entertained by Baig left tons of comments for the diva.

On the work front, Baig enjoys many smash hit songs including Ye Aaj Mujh Ko Kya Hua, Balma Bhagora, Kuch To Hua Hai, Khawabon Mein , Loota Rey, Pretty Face, Rahain, Satrangi, and Funkari to name a few.