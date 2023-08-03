Hareem Farooq channel's modern-day Rapunzel vibes

Looks like Disney princesses are in competition with Lollywood actress, Hareem Farooq, who "is the only reason people will start believing in fairy tales."

The 31-year-old actor-turned-producer is one of the most sought after faces in Pakistani entertainment industry. With millions of followers across multiple social media platforms, the Janaan producer even dominates the internet.

Most recently, Farooq shared a carousel of scintillating pictures showing off her new haircut. Safe to say, Farooq looked like a modern-day Rapunzel with her light brunette locks.

Awestruck by her beauty, social media users left many wholesome comments for the diva.

Apart from her pretty face and illustrious career, Farooq is also an iron lady. In a recent interview, the Sar-e-Rah star revealed that she left her well off parents to start her journey as an actor — with no prior connections to the industry — and lived a hard life before her breakthrough.

Farooq also revealed that she refused to accept any financial assistance from her parents and built herself on her own.

On the work front, Farooq's recent works include Diyar-e-Dil, Mere Jeevan Saathi, Tere Baghair, Dil-e-Beqarar, Sanam, Baaghi, Main Khayal Hoon Kisi Aur Ka, Dolly Darling, Sar-e-Rah, Parchi, and Heer Maan Ja.