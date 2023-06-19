Search

Hareem Farooq shares BTS pictures of upcoming project "22 Qadam"

Maheen Khawaja 07:17 PM | 19 Jun, 2023
Source: Hareem Farooq (Instagram)

Hareem Farooq is a prominent figure in the Pakistani entertainment industry, renowned for her exceptional acting skills and producing prowess. Her beauty and fashion sense have also garnered a lot of attention over the years. Her killer looks have earned her millions of fans, and her impeccable fashion sense is the envy of many.

Despite her remarkable success, she remains down-to-earth, known for her humility and compassionate nature. Fans admire her respectful demeanour towards everyone she encounters, and she has formed many enduring friendships within and beyond the industry.

In a recent Instagram post, Farooq shared a captivating behind-the-scenes picture, revealing her training as a cricketer.

"Thank you for the training thank you for the mentorship I stand before the world with these gloves on because of you! @fizzaa.abid @shalimar_tahir ????????" captioned the Diyar-e-dil star.

The post garnered thousands of likes within a few hours with fans expressing their excitement in the comment section.

'22 Qadam' ventures into uncharted territory, offering a distinct story and project that breaks away from the conventional dramas typically seen on television screens. Penned by Zeeshan Ilyas and directed by Anjum Shahzad, this drama promises a refreshing experience that will captivate viewers.

On the work front, Farooq was last seen in Pawnay 14 August, Janaan, Parchi, and Mausam.  

Hareem Farooq and Wahaj Ali tease fans with upcoming project

Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

