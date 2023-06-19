Search

Pakistan

Murtaza Wahab takes oath as Karachi mayor after controversial elections

Web Desk 09:12 PM | 19 Jun, 2023
Murtaza Wahab takes oath as Karachi mayor after controversial elections
Source: Twitter

KARACHI – Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui, leader of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), was sworn in as Karachi mayor on Monday.

He defeated Jamaat-e-Islami's Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman in a controversial election for the Karachi mayor's office last week. 

Sindh Election Commissioner Ejaz Anwar Chohan took oath from Murtaza Wahab.

Salman Abdullah took oath as deputy mayor of Karachi. 

On June 15, protests erupted in Karachi after PPP candidate Siddiqui beat Rehman in the Karachi mayoral elections. 

The PPP stalwart secured 173 votes whereas the JI leader managed to get 160 votes despite assurance of support from the PTI. 

Videoes showed activists of both political parties pelting each other with stones and smashing windscreens of vehicles parked outside the Arts Council where elections for the mayor's office were held. 

As situation turned violent, police and Rangers intervened and started baton-charging the political workers in order to disperse them. Police have arrested nearly two dozen people for their involvement in violence. 

Clashes erupted in Karachi as PPP’s Murtaza Wahab wins Karachi mayor election

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Ali Wazir arrested again months after his release in sedition case

12:18 PM | 19 Jun, 2023

TLP ends long march after talks with government

10:45 PM | 17 Jun, 2023

Woman retracts statement in court after 'police rape' on Lahore-Sialkot motorway

06:33 PM | 17 Jun, 2023

Dolphin Force official commits suicide after dispute with wife in Lahore

01:31 PM | 17 Jun, 2023

Karachi Weather Update

09:42 AM | 17 Jun, 2023

Educational activities in Karachi to resume on Saturday as cyclone weakens

11:59 PM | 16 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Israel decides on direct flights to Saudi Arabia as Hajj 2023 nears

11:18 PM | 19 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 19th June 2023

09:02 AM | 19 Jun, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee remains stable against dollar despite economic uncertainty

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market.

During the intra-day trading on Monday, the local currency moved down by Rs0.06 against the greenback and was being traded at 287.25.

Last week, the embattled rupee remained largely stable and settled at 287.19.

Overall, the Pakistani currency plunged nearly Rs61 in the last couple of months. Since April last year, it is declined a whopping Rs109 against the dollar.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/19-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-19-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 19, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,330.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (19 June 2023)  

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Karachi PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Islamabad PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Peshawar PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Quetta PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Sialkot PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Attock PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Gujranwala PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Jehlum PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Multan PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Bahawalpur PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Gujrat PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Nawabshah PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Chakwal PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Hyderabad PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Nowshehra PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Sargodha PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Faisalabad PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Mirpur PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: