Clashes erupted in Karachi as PPP’s Murtaza Wahab wins Karachi mayor election

KARACHI – Protests and clashes erupted in Karachi on Thursday after PPP candidate Murtaza Wahab beat JI’s Hafiz Naeemur Rehman in the Karachi mayoral elections.

According to unofficial and unverified results, the PPP stalwart secured 173 votes whereas the JI managed to got 160 votes despite assurance of support from the PTI.

Video shows activists of both political parties pelting stones at each other and smashing windscreens of vehicles parked outside the Arts Council where elections for the mayor slot were held.

As situation turned violent, police and Rangers intervened and started baton-charging the political workers in order to disperse them. Police have arrested nearly two dozen people for their involvement in violence.

The security officials managed to bring the situation under control outside the Arts Council.