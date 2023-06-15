Clashes erupted in Karachi as PPP’s Murtaza Wahab wins Karachi mayor election

KARACHI – Protests and clashes erupted in Karachi on Thursday after PPP candidate Murtaza Wahab beat JI’s Hafiz Naeemur Rehman in the Karachi mayoral elections.
According to unofficial and unverified results, the PPP stalwart secured 173 votes whereas the JI managed to got 160 votes despite assurance of support from the PTI.
Video shows activists of both political parties pelting stones at each other and smashing windscreens of vehicles parked outside the Arts Council where elections for the mayor slot were held.
As situation turned violent, police and Rangers intervened and started baton-charging the political workers in order to disperse them. Police have arrested nearly two dozen people for their involvement in violence.
The security officials managed to bring the situation under control outside the Arts Council.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee on Thursday witnessed meager gains against the US dollar in the interbank.
During the interbank trading, the local currency appreciated by Rs0.18 during the early hours and was quoted at 287 against the greenback.
On Wednesday, the embattled rupee closed at 287.18 in the inter-bank market, with a slight appreciation of Rs0.28 percent.
In the open market, the Pakistani rupee recovered while the spread between the two currency exchange markets had hit a record high of Rs27.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,700.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Karachi
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Quetta
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Attock
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Multan
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
