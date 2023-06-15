Netizens berate Tuba Anwar over her latest drama serial

Pakistani drama industry’s up-and-coming actress, Syeda Tuba Anwar, is making rounds on the internet for her impeccable acting prowess and versatility, however, netizens aren’t quite happy with the diva’s latest project.
Soon to be seen inn Hum television network’s upcoming serial Dil Per Zakham Khaey Hain, Anwar will be seen essaying the role of Shafaq. Although further details of the drama serial haven’t been released yet, fans were quick to judge the Baby Baji star for capitalizing off of her late former husband, the revered televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain.
While Anwar’s recent look from one of the pivotal events in Baby Baji received positive response from social media users, they were critical of her on the other project going on to claim that it was Liaquat who propelled Anwar into stardom and even made sarcastic remarks by comparing the star’s real and reel life.
The Bichoo star’s latest project is written by Rizwan Ahmad and directed by Wahan Jafri under the production of Momina Duraid.
