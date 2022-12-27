Search

Tuba Anwar feels 'sick' and frightened' after her personal number gets leaked

Web Desk 08:40 PM | 27 Dec, 2022
Source: Ushna Shah (Instagram)

Actor Syeda Tuba Anwar, the former wife of late televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain, has been outspoken about many issues including private data leaks.

Discussing her personal experiences in her Instagram story, the Bharas star touched upon how your private data leak is an incredibly taxing ordeal for anyone to go through.

Anwar took to social media to voice out her concerns against sharing confidential information. She uploaded an Instagram Story revealing the obscene messages she has been receiving lately. 

"Just woke up to hundreds of lewd WhatsApp messages. For the umpteenth time, someone leaked my number. Disgusting how people have the time and energy to do this. I feel sick!"

"I can't even share the contents of the messages here as they are so vile. This is a breach of privacy and I have been tolerating it for months now. I am frightened that because of this any of these numerous numbers can track me down and cause harm. This is an extremely disturbing and painful situation to be in," expressed Anwar.

"Anyone out there who does this for revenge or even fun, just know that is this extremely sickening. Please stop harassing people by sharing their private information." concluded the Bisaat star.

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

