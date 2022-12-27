Search

Celebs back Shahid Afridi as chief selector of Pakistan cricket

Web Desk 09:24 PM | 27 Dec, 2022
Source: social media

KARACHI – Amid an online debate on legend cricketer Shahid Afridi’s new role in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Pakistan celebrities have welcomed the appointment of the legend cricketer as chief selector of the men’s national team.

Actor Humayun Saeed has congratulated Afridi on becoming the chief selector and praised his passion for the game.  

“There's no doubt you're extremely passionate about cricket; Allah has given you a lot of success in this sport so hoping you will bring forward the best of talent. Wishing you good luck!” the Meray Paas Tum Hom actor wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, actor and host Fahad Mustafa defended the former all-rounder’s appointment when former leg-spinner Danish Kaneria trolled Afridi on Twitter.

Reacting to Kaneria’s trolling, Mustafa said: “And clearly he is not a fixer like you”.

Shahid Afridi hints at return of senior players to Pakistan cricket team

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Nabeel Qureshi's soulful rendition of 'Kahani Suno' wins the internet

10:37 PM | 27 Dec, 2022

