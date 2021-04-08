Imran Abbas to host Ramadan show from Turkey

Pakistani actor Imran Abbas is all set to host a show in Istanbul which will be aired in Ramadan.

Titled Baraan e Rehmat which has been announced by Emax Media, fans have been quite curious as to why is the Alvida star is in Instanbul and socializing with Turkish stars.

Now it has been revealed that the show will be co-hosted by Reema Khan from Pakistan.

Emax TV Official has announced the details of the show that Imran Abbas will host a show from Istanbul Turkey which will be aired on Aaj Tv.

"Emax Media Presents Baraan-E-Rehmat for @aajnewsofficial @aaj_entertainment hosted by @imranabbas.official from Istanbul, Turkey and @iamreemakhan from Pakistan!"

Emax Media owns UrduFlix as well, which is Pakistan’s first OTT platform. It is known for producing web series starring TikToker Hareem Shah (Raaz) and Javeria Saud (Aurat Gardi).

On the work front, he worked in the recent drama serial Jo Tu Chahey opposite Alizey Shah.