This video of Amjad Sabri’s son will leave you in tears   

Slain Qawwal Amjad Sabri’s eldest son Mujadid Sabri’s new video of singing in a car is making rounds on the internet.

Amjad Sabri was gunned down in Karachi in 2016. His eldest son Mujadid Sabri has also grown up into a talented young boy. In the latest video of Mujadid Sabri, he can be seen singing while driving a car. He is following his father’s legacy. He has taken over his father’s job and he has started singing professionally.