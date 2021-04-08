This video of Amjad Sabri’s son will leave you in tears
05:05 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
Slain Qawwal Amjad Sabri’s eldest son Mujadid Sabri’s new video of singing in a car is making rounds on the internet.
Amjad Sabri was gunned down in Karachi in 2016. His eldest son Mujadid Sabri has also grown up into a talented young boy. In the latest video of Mujadid Sabri, he can be seen singing while driving a car. He is following his father’s legacy. He has taken over his father’s job and he has started singing professionally.
Amjad Sabri’s killer sentenced to death in ... 05:24 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
KARACHI – An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) sentenced Qawwal Amjad Sabri’s murderer Ishaq alias Bobby, a member ...
