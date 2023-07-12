Humaima Malick pens down heartfelt note on Feroze Khan's birthday

Birthdays are a special occasion to celebrate the people we hold dear in our lives. Recently, Pakistani actress Humaima Malick took to social media to pen down an emotional note for her brother, Feroze Khan, on his birthday.
Taking to her Instagram, Malick acknowledged her brother as a precious gift and blessing from Allah. Despite the hardships they faced, Feroze's endurance and calm nature allowed him to emerge as a winner, knowing that Allah is with those who possess patience.
She expressed a wish for every sister to experience the true meaning of brotherhood and feel honoured to follow their brother's guidance, just as she does. Emphasizing that the love surrounding him will continue to grow, undeterred by any cynicism or negativity that may come their way.
"Every passing year taught us something and the last year just built us really up.
Feroze, mere bhai, You are the biggest gift and blessing Allah has given us.
Last year was the toughest one yet but your endurance, your calm nature made you the winner, Because Allah is with those who have patience.
It's your birthday, but I got the gift,
You came into this world and I was given a friend, a supporter, a backbone and a confidant,
I wish every sister has a brother like you so they can understand the real meaning of brother and feel honoured to abide by his guidelines.
Just like I do.
You are a winner because even in your absence you are the most talked about person and that is the power of patience and composure.
The love around you is only going to increase and to all the cynicals that are out there ganging up.
Hit us hard, hit us good, avoid us, ignore us. Belittle us,
we are not going anywhere because we are family.
And we stood by each other through every storm, through every turmoil, holding hands, stronger than ever before.
Happy birthday Feroze Khan.
May you have the best years ahead of you.
Ameen."
Khan responded in the comment section "Let’s go ????????
To them beautiful fans who made the effort and sent this over. Cheers to you guys. Yo man is on a drill ????"
Fans and fellow celebrities also wished the actor in the comment section.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against the US dollar, a day after the State Bank of Pakistan received a deposit of $2 billion from Saudi Arabia, and the country’s forex reserves increased.
During the intra-day trading on Wednesday, the local currency moved up by 0.41 percent, and was being traded at 277.43, with an improvement of Rs1.14.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee moved up by 0.44 percent to settle at 278.57 in the inter-bank market.
Meanwhile, all eyes are on the Executive Board meeting of the International Monetary Fund IMF which is being held today.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,000
|PKR 2,415
