Humaima Malick pens down heartfelt note on Feroze Khan's birthday

Birthdays are a special occasion to celebrate the people we hold dear in our lives. Recently, Pakistani actress Humaima Malick took to social media to pen down an emotional note for her brother, Feroze Khan, on his birthday.

Taking to her Instagram, Malick acknowledged her brother as a precious gift and blessing from Allah. Despite the hardships they faced, Feroze's endurance and calm nature allowed him to emerge as a winner, knowing that Allah is with those who possess patience.

She expressed a wish for every sister to experience the true meaning of brotherhood and feel honoured to follow their brother's guidance, just as she does. Emphasizing that the love surrounding him will continue to grow, undeterred by any cynicism or negativity that may come their way.

"Every passing year taught us something and the last year just built us really up.

Feroze, mere bhai, You are the biggest gift and blessing Allah has given us.

Last year was the toughest one yet but your endurance, your calm nature made you the winner, Because Allah is with those who have patience.

It's your birthday, but I got the gift,

You came into this world and I was given a friend, a supporter, a backbone and a confidant,

I wish every sister has a brother like you so they can understand the real meaning of brother and feel honoured to abide by his guidelines.

Just like I do.

You are a winner because even in your absence you are the most talked about person and that is the power of patience and composure.

The love around you is only going to increase and to all the cynicals that are out there ganging up.

Hit us hard, hit us good, avoid us, ignore us. Belittle us,

we are not going anywhere because we are family.

And we stood by each other through every storm, through every turmoil, holding hands, stronger than ever before.

Happy birthday Feroze Khan.

May you have the best years ahead of you.

Ameen."

Khan responded in the comment section "Let’s go ????????

To them beautiful fans who made the effort and sent this over. Cheers to you guys. Yo man is on a drill ????"

Fans and fellow celebrities also wished the actor in the comment section.