Humaima Malick to share her real life stories, struggles with fans

11:59 PM | 11 Jul, 2023
Source: Instagram

Humaima Malick is a prominent figure in the Pakistani film industry, having starred in successful movies such as "Bol" and "The Legend of Maula Jatt."

Her powerful on-screen presence never fails to captivate the audience, and she has recently been gaining momentum with her role in the upcoming film "Daro."

Malick has announced her plans to share the hidden aspects of her personality and unveil memorable moments from her life. Addressing her fans through her Instagram story, she wrote, "Get ready to embark on an unforgettable journey through the remarkable moments of my life."

Humaima expressed her joy in revealing the side of her personality that remains unknown to most. She wrote, "I am thrilled to unveil the hidden depths of my persona that have yet to be discovered by many of you."

The actress added, "Prepare to delve into my life stories and witness the struggles, twists, and turns that led me to this point, as I share them with all of you."

Humaima revealed that she would be sharing these real-life moments through an upcoming video on her YouTube channel. Although she had deactivated her own YouTube channel, she now frequently appears on her sister Dua Malik's YouTube channel.

