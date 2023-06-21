Search

LifestyleVideos

Humaima Malick throws light on Emraan Hashmi’s religious side

12:59 PM | 21 Jun, 2023
Humaima Malick throws light on Emraan Hashmi’s religious side
Source: Social media

LAHORE – Humaima Malick is a prominent Pakistani actress, having starred in successful movies such as "Bol" and "The Legend of Maula Jatt."

Her powerful on-screen presence never fails to captivate audiences, and she is known for her openness and honesty, never hesitating to divulge details about her personal life and journey.

She has performed a role alongside Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi in Raja Natwarlaal movie. Recently she spoke about her experience with the Indian actor in an interview with a YouTuber.   

Responding to a question, she called Hashmi a good friend of her, adding that he is an “amazing human being and a fantastic actor”. 

He also schooled the Pakistani people for their unnecessary criticism of the Indian stare, adding that people should get rid of such useless things.  

Humaima Malick further said Emraan Hashmi is a religious person and has knowledge of holy Quran. At one point, she revealed: “We used to recite the verses together”. 

Calling him a practicing Muslim, Malick said the Indian star has a pure heart which is free from hate and other ills.

Humaima Malick breaks down while sharing her real-life story

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Kinza Hashmi's latest BTS video with Indian actor goes viral

08:30 PM | 14 Jun, 2023

Kinza Hashmi shares another reel with Indian actor Karan Wahi

09:58 PM | 26 May, 2023

What's cooking between Kinza Hashmi and Indian actor Karan Wahi?

09:34 PM | 24 May, 2023

Celebrities and artists mourn Shoaib Hashmi

10:37 PM | 15 May, 2023

Shoaib Hashmi: Pakistan’s legendary actor, playwright passes away after prolonged illness

01:05 PM | 15 May, 2023

Kinza Hashmi a sight for sore eyes in latest Instagram post

09:48 PM | 9 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Humaima Malick throws light on Emraan Hashmi’s religious side

12:59 PM | 21 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – June 21, 2023

09:26 AM | 21 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 21, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 21, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 290.5 293
Euro EUR 314 317
UK Pound Sterling GBP 366 370
U.A.E Dirham AED 80.4 81
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.3 77
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.79 771.79
Canadian Dollar CAD 226 228
China Yuan CNY 40.3 40.7
Danish Krone DKK 42.19 42.59
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.72 37.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.51 3.62
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.03 942.03
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.06 181.06
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 745.74 753.74
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 218 220
Swedish Korona SEK 26.57 26.87
Swiss Franc CHF 321.26 323.76
Thai Bhat THB 8.27 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 21, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,300 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,020.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs172,350 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 201,024.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (21 June 2023)  

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Karachi PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Islamabad PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Peshawar PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Quetta PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Sialkot PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Attock PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Gujranwala PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Jehlum PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Multan PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Bahawalpur PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Gujrat PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Nawabshah PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Chakwal PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Hyderabad PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Nowshehra PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Sargodha PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Faisalabad PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Mirpur PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: