Humaima Malick throws light on Emraan Hashmi’s religious side

LAHORE – Humaima Malick is a prominent Pakistani actress, having starred in successful movies such as "Bol" and "The Legend of Maula Jatt."

Her powerful on-screen presence never fails to captivate audiences, and she is known for her openness and honesty, never hesitating to divulge details about her personal life and journey.

She has performed a role alongside Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi in Raja Natwarlaal movie. Recently she spoke about her experience with the Indian actor in an interview with a YouTuber.

Responding to a question, she called Hashmi a good friend of her, adding that he is an “amazing human being and a fantastic actor”.

He also schooled the Pakistani people for their unnecessary criticism of the Indian stare, adding that people should get rid of such useless things.

Humaima Malick further said Emraan Hashmi is a religious person and has knowledge of holy Quran. At one point, she revealed: “We used to recite the verses together”.

Calling him a practicing Muslim, Malick said the Indian star has a pure heart which is free from hate and other ills.