Hassan Ali’s adorable birthday celebration with wife goes viral
04:49 PM | 3 Jul, 2022
Pakistani cricketer Hassan Ali shared his cute birthday celebration pictures that went viral across social media platforms.

Hasan, who frequently posts pictures on social media, took to Twitter and shared pictures from the sparkling birthday party.

The right-arm pacer can be seen cutting the cake and posing with his wife on his 28th birthday. The party was all themed golden and the cake had Hassan's pictures on it.

Hasan expressed gratitude to friends and fans for birthday wishes. “I am truly grateful to have you all in my life. Loved the surprise from my lovely wife Samyah. Stay well everyone,” he wrote on Instagram.

In the adorable pictures, the Gujranwala-born star paired a black kurta with the same colored skinny pants. His wife Samyah opted a glittering golden gown and a high ponytail. The couple's daughter was wearing a dress matching her mother's outfit.

