How Saba Qamar helped Areeka Haq to overcome depression?

KARACHI – Pakistani actress and TikTok star Areeka Haq is considered one of Pakistan’s famous digital content creators and social media influencers. She has 12 million followers on TikTok.

In addition to this, Areeka Haq has also appeared in several songs, including the popular singer Asim Azhar’s track “Tum Tum”.

She recently appeared in an interview where she spoke on various topics. During the conversation, she also admitted to suffering from depression.

Areeka Haq revealed, “During the time of depression, I had the full support of my family, but many actors also helped me to overcome depression.”

She said, “Especially actress Saba Qamar helped me. She got my number from singer Asim Azhar and spoke to me over the phone and gave me some tips and told me how to stay calm.”

Areeka Haq said that by following Saba Qamar’s advice, she received great help in overcoming depression.