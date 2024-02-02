Indian actor Poonam Pandey dies of cancer 

Renowned Indian actor Poonam Pandey passed away at the age of 32 after a battle with cervical cancer in Mumbai on Thursday.

The news of her demise was initially disclosed through a post on her official Instagram account. The message expressed deep sorrow over her loss and requested privacy for her family during this difficult time.

Poonam Pandey gained prominence in 2011 after announcing on social media her intention to disrobe if India emerged victorious in the Cricket World Cup that year. Known for her bold persona on various platforms, she frequently found herself amidst controversy.

She made appearances on reality television, including Bigg Boss and more recently in 2022 on the show Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Though she did not emerge as the winner, her participation further endeared her to her growing fan base.