Trolls spoil Hassan Ali and wife Samiya’s beautiful photos

Pakistani celebrity couples have lately been receiving flak for their lifestyle choices or more particularly their wardrobe choices. This time around, Hassan Ali and his wife Samiya are at the receiving end of moral policing.

The popular cricketer Hassan Ali posted some great vacation photos with his wife and adorable daughter. But their pictures garnered mixed reactions from their fan-following. The keyboard warriors shared derogatory comments intended towards the couple.

Taking to Twitter, Ali posted photos with his family on a boat in Hunza. Many netizens slut-shamed the cricketer's wife while questioning her morals - all because of her choice of clothes.

The trolls did not hesitate to criticise Samiyah for wearing a revealing outfit. Here are some of the comments they received.

اگر حسن دکھانا ہے تو گھر کی عورتوں کو تنگ لباس پہنا کر سوشل میڈیا پر دکھانے کی بجائے پاکستان کے خوبصورت مقامات دنیا کو دکھاؤ! — R‏ (@T__R__A__) June 20, 2022

شرم کریں... — Hamza Butt (@HamzaBu62738258) June 20, 2022

kapray to musalmano walay pahnaty is ko na ap koi shrm or is me — mehmood kundi (@mehmoodkundi2) June 20, 2022

Other jumped on to defend the couple and asked them to ignore the trolls demeaning remarks.

If you want to vomit read the comments under Hassan Ali’s tweet sharing his family on holiday in Hunza and men freaking out from his wife’s “pose” which is… *checks notes*… sitting with her legs crossed. — Sabah Bano Malik (@sabahbanomalik) June 20, 2022

Have fun! Ignore comments of Pakistani men. They can’t believe women have legs lol — Meph⚓ (@UnitedsFreak) June 20, 2022

Logo ki naak unk مُنہ kay ilawa her jaga ghuss jati hai.#ComentSection https://t.co/3lFFwTvY4H — Noreen (@i_norreennnn) June 20, 2022

Your wife is gorgeous and you guys make a cute couple ???????? don’t let any haters shame her ???? — ✨ (@tmesis___) June 20, 2022

The couple had tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Dubai with family and close friends in attendance. Samiya Khan is an aeronautical engineer by profession from Haryana, India and the two met through a mutual friend in Dubai and fell in love.