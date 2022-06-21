Trolls spoil Hassan Ali and wife Samiya’s beautiful photos

08:31 PM | 21 Jun, 2022
Trolls spoil Hassan Ali and wife Samiya’s beautiful photos
Source: Hassan Ali (Instagram)
Pakistani celebrity couples have lately been receiving flak for their lifestyle choices or more particularly their wardrobe choices. This time around, Hassan Ali and his wife Samiya are at the receiving end of moral policing.

The popular cricketer Hassan Ali posted some great vacation photos with his wife and adorable daughter. But their pictures garnered mixed reactions from their fan-following. The keyboard warriors shared derogatory comments intended towards the couple.

Taking to Twitter, Ali posted photos with his family on a boat in Hunza. Many netizens slut-shamed the cricketer's wife while questioning her morals - all because of her choice of clothes.

The trolls did not hesitate to criticise Samiyah for wearing a revealing outfit. Here are some of the comments they received.

Other jumped on to defend the couple and asked them to ignore the trolls demeaning remarks.

The couple had tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Dubai with family and close friends in attendance. Samiya Khan is an aeronautical engineer by profession from Haryana, India and the two met through a mutual friend in Dubai and fell in love.

