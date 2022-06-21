Pakistani squad honoured for lifting maiden T20 World Cup trophy in 2009
Share
LAHORE – It was June 21, 2009, when Men in Green stormed to World Twenty20 victory after beating Lankan tigers in the final, and lifted their maiden ICC T20 World Cup trophy.
Thirteen years after the glorious moment, the Pakistan Cricket Board has finally honoured the winning team for that success.
The PCB shared a documentary showing glimpses of the iconic win.
“A journey through Pakistan's unforgettable T20 World Cup triumph in 2009, Squad members from that iconic win take us through Pakistan’s maiden T20 world title and recall some never heard before stories,” the PCB wrote on Twitter.
🎥 A journey through Pakistan's unforgettable @T20WorldCup triumph in 2009 🤩— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 21, 2022
Squad members from that iconic win take us through 🇵🇰's maiden T20 world title 🏆 and recall some never heard before stories 👏#WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/H9f5esPlqY
The Younus Khan-led squad chased down the 139-run target in the 19th over as Shahid Afridi starred with an unbeaten 54-run inning.
Afridi was named Man of the Match for his excellent inning as well as his contribution with the ball – the leg-spinner picked 1-20 in his limited overs.
The Lankan side got off to a bad start as they lost openers with just 32 runs on the board. Tillakaratne Dilshan and Jehan Mubarak returned to pavilion on the duck while Sanath Jayasuriya made 17 runs and Mahela Jayawardena just 1.
Legendary Sangakkara played an unbeaten knock of 64 runs to take the side's total to 138/6 in the allotted 20 overs.
Pakistan relives glorious win against India in ... 05:13 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
Pakistanis are celebrating the fifth anniversary of the 2017 Champions Trophy when the Sarfraz-led squad bagged the ...
Chasing 139, Kamran Akmal and Shahzaib Hasan provided a steady start as they put up an opening stand of 48 runs.
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Punjab govt imposes 'complete lockdown' on business activities in ...11:33 PM | 21 Jun, 2022
- Faysal Islami introduces hotel booking services in partnership with ...10:45 PM | 21 Jun, 2022
- Bagallery to host yet again Pakistan’s biggest fashion & beauty ...10:30 PM | 21 Jun, 2022
- Balochistan unveils Rs612bn budget after long delay09:25 PM | 21 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killing of 4 Kashmiris during IIOJK ...08:59 PM | 21 Jun, 2022
- Atif Aslam wins hearts with recent fan interaction07:42 PM | 21 Jun, 2022
- Court issues notice to FIA in case against Aamir Liaquat's third wife ...05:51 PM | 21 Jun, 2022
- Trolls spoil Hassan Ali and wife Samiya’s beautiful photos08:31 PM | 21 Jun, 2022
- PPP will form next government, says Zardari10:01 AM | 19 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022