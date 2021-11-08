Hassan Ali becomes Pakistan's top T20 wicket-taker in 2021
LAHORE – Fast bowler Hassan Ali has become Pakistan's leading T20 wicket-taker this year by getting 46 wickets.
Hassan surpassed Wahab Riaz who got 45 T20 wickets so far this year.
Overall, Afghanistan's Rashid Khan is on the top of the list with 65 wickets. He is followed by Bangladesh's left-arm fast-medium bowler Mustafizur Rahman, who has claimed 57 T20 wickets and South African player Tabraiz Shamsi, who has taken 49 wickets this year.
Pakistan have qualified for the semi-final after registering five consecutive wins against India, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Namibia, and Scotland.
Pakistan will take on Australia on November 11 with an eye on the final round of the tournament.
