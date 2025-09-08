Pakistan inks 10 Mega IT Deals with Alibaba, Huawei, and ZTE in China

BEIJING/ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is set to revolutionize its technology and telecom sector after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif signed 10 groundbreaking agreements with Chinese companies during his visit to Beijing.

The deals cover emerging technologies, nationwide connectivity, AI, and youth skill development. Alibaba will provide e-commerce training for Pakistani youth and deliver open-source language models, while ZTE will train 100,000 young Pakistanis in cutting-edge tech.

Pakistan will also launch its first full-stack AI cloud and establish a Global ICT Training Center in Islamabad.

Huawei is set to roll out a strategic framework for nationwide connectivity, while AI-driven educational tools for schools and disease diagnosis solutions will transform learning and healthcare in the country. Plans for national fiber backhaul networks and submarine cable infrastructure further boost Pakistan’s digital future.

Officials say these agreements aim to expand Pakistan’s B2B export market tenfold, signaling a new era of tech innovation and digital growth fueled by Pak-China collaboration.

Islamabad and Beijing share growing technological partnership driven by strategic, economic, and defense interests. China has been Pakistan’s key partner in technology, collaborating on fighter jets like the JF-17, missile systems, and modernizing naval and air defense capabilities, while also supporting cybersecurity and AI initiatives.

Pakistan’s iron friend alos invests in Pakistan’s telecom, 5G networks, IT services, and satellite programs. China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) under the Belt and Road Initiative further deepens tech collaboration through smart cities, fiber-optic networks, industrial parks, and renewable energy projects.

Educational and research exchanges in AI, robotics, and engineering strengthen Pakistan’s human capital, while the partnership enhances Pakistan’s self-reliance and China’s strategic presence in South Asia.