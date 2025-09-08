Lahore Court sends Ducky Bhai to jail on judicial remand in Gambling App Case

LAHORE – Another update in high profile case of YouTuber Ducky Bhai as Saad ur Rehman has been sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand over allegations of promoting illegal gambling apps in Pakistan.

National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) presented influencer before Lahore court after his three-day physical remand ended. During Monday’s proceedings, the magistrate directed investigators to file the case challan at the earliest.

The arrest happened dramatically on August 17 at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport. Authorities claim Ducky was not just promoting gambling apps like Binomo, 1xBet, Bet365, and B9 Game but he worked as country manager for one of them, pocketing hefty payouts for luring his millions of fans.

Ducky, with million of followers online, is facing cases related to digital forgery, fraud, spamming, spoofing, cheating, and dishonest inducement under both the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, and the Pakistan Penal Code. If proven, the influencer could face major penalties.

But drama doesn’t end there. The scandal has sent shockwaves across the influencer community, with several big names, including Sistrology’s Iqra Kanwal, Muhammad Anas Ali, Hasnain Shah, Mudasar Hasan, and viral star Nadeem Nani Wal,a also summoned by investigators.

NCCIA said this is not just careless advertising of these platforms but full-blown involvement in financial scams. With fans stunned and critics demanding accountability, one thing is clear, Pakistan’s influencer economy is under the microscope like never before.