Pakistan joins global race for Critical Minerals in Landmark $500Mn US Deal

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Monday inked $500 million deal with American giant US Strategic Metals (USSM) to unlock its hidden treasure trove of minerals, setting the stage for a potential global supply shake-up.

The high-profile signing at the Prime Minister’s House drew top officials from both nations, signaling a bold leap in US-Pakistan relations. Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Zach Harkenrider and USSM leaders sealed the MoU with Pakistan’s Frontier Works Organisation (FWO), with both sides hailing it as a “game-changing” partnership.

US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker called the pact “proof of the powerful bond between our nations,” highlighting that critical minerals like copper, gold, and rare earth elements are the backbone of modern technology—and global power.

Pakistan, sitting atop vast untapped reserves, is set to export antimony, tungsten, gold, and copper while simultaneously developing domestic processing and infrastructure, a move that could transform its economy.

Adding more fuel to the frenzy, Pakistan’s National Logistics Corporation signed another MoU with global construction titan Mota-Engil Group, promising massive investment in construction, logistics, and tech transfer.

This is just the opening chapter of an international scramble for Pakistan’s minerals, with billions more expected to follow. Analysts say the nation is now emerging as a pivotal player in the global race for the raw materials that power the world’s most advanced technologies.