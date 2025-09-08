Two Pakistani umpires picked as Asia Cup T20 2025 match officials announced

DUBAI – The match officials for the Asia Cup T20 2025 have been officially announced, with two umpires from Pakistan included in the panel.

Asif Yaqoob and Faisal Afridi will represent Pakistan as on-field and TV umpires, respectively, during the tournament.

Both are set to officiate in the opening match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong, scheduled to be played in Abu Dhabi on September 9. Asif Yaqoob will serve as the on-field umpire, while Faisal Afridi will take charge as the TV umpire for the match.

Each of the participating nations, including Sri Lanka, India, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, has two umpires selected in the officiating panel as well. In addition, Richie Richardson and Andy Pycroft have been appointed as match referees for the tournament.

The Asia Cup T20 2025 is being hosted in the United Arab Emirates from September 9 to September 28. A total of eight teams are participating in the event, divided into two groups.

Group A includes India, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman. Group B features Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong.

One of the most anticipated matches of the tournament — between traditional rivals Pakistan and India — is scheduled for September 14 in Dubai.