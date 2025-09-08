Latest

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal to PKR – 8 Sept 2025

By News Desk
8:44 am | Sep 8, 2025

KARACHI – Foreign exchange market in Pakistan opened week with stable rates for major global currencies. According to the latest rates, US Dollar was quoted at Rs282.30 for buying and Rs283.10 for selling, while Euro stood at Rs328.50 and Rs330.30, respectively.

UK Pound Sterling maintained its strength, trading at Rs378.80 for buying and Rs380.80 for selling. UAE Dirham recorded Rs76.85 (buying) and Rs77.10 (selling), while the Saudi Riyal was stable at Rs75.15 and Rs75.40.

Kuwaiti Dinar remains at Rs913.00 (buying) and Rs921.00 (selling), the Bahraini Dinar at Rs747.40 and Rs749.90, and the Omani Riyal at Rs732.00 and Rs734.50.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.30 283.10
Euro EUR 328.50 330.30
British Pound GBP 378.80 380.80
UAE Dirham AED 76.85 77.10
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.15 75.40
Australian Dollar AUD 184.00 189.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.40 749.90
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.00 209.00
Chinese Yuan CNY 39.36 39.76
Danish Krone DKK 43.90 44.30
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.00 36.35
Indian Rupee INR 3.13 3.22
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 913.00 921.00
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.47 67.07
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.35 166.35
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.97 28.27
Omani Riyal OMR 732.00 734.50
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.24 77.94
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.00 222.00
Swedish Krona SEK 29.71 30.01
Swiss Franc CHF 350.41 353.16
Thai Baht THB 8.62 8.77
   
Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now