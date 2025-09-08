Today Currency Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal to PKR – 8 Sept 2025

KARACHI – Foreign exchange market in Pakistan opened week with stable rates for major global currencies. According to the latest rates, US Dollar was quoted at Rs282.30 for buying and Rs283.10 for selling, while Euro stood at Rs328.50 and Rs330.30, respectively.

UK Pound Sterling maintained its strength, trading at Rs378.80 for buying and Rs380.80 for selling. UAE Dirham recorded Rs76.85 (buying) and Rs77.10 (selling), while the Saudi Riyal was stable at Rs75.15 and Rs75.40.

Kuwaiti Dinar remains at Rs913.00 (buying) and Rs921.00 (selling), the Bahraini Dinar at Rs747.40 and Rs749.90, and the Omani Riyal at Rs732.00 and Rs734.50.