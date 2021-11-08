Sharjah Publishing City facilitates 38 businesses companies at SIBF 2021

SHARJAH - Thirty-eight publishing companies with offices registered in Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone (SPC Free Zone), the world’s first specialised book printing and publishing free zone that also supports businesses from other sectors, is participating in the ongoing milestone 40th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2021), which runs from November 3 – 13, in Expo Centre Sharjah.

In keeping with its objective of developing the publishing sector in the region and furthering its commitment to forge strategic partnerships with a community of publishing experts, SPC Free Zone has facilitated the publishers’ participation at SIBF 2021 by prioritising their registration, helping them transport their book stocks to the book fair venue, and participate in the cultural events.

SPC Free Zone is also offering an array of attractive business set-up packages and incentives to publishers from around the world who are participating in SIBF 2021.

Salim Omar Salim, Director of SPC Free Zone, said: “With more than 1,632 publishers from 83 countries and over a thousand cultural activities, this milestone edition of SIBF celebrates the return to a fully-physical format to further its position as one of the most prominent global book events.”

He added: “This year, 38 publishers operating in SPC Free Zone are at SIBF to display their titles, network and share expertise with their colleagues from the UAE and abroad. I urge them to make use of this historic opportunity to promote their publications, reach out to a larger number of readers across age groups and cultures, and utilise this global platform to connect with regional and international industry professionals.”

Sharjah Publishing City was established in 2017 as the world’s first publishing free zone offering those in the book industry the opportunity to capitalise on an array of benefits emerging from operating within a free zone environment. Further benefits also include its ideal location at the epicentre of the globe with all the advantages of having the MENA, African and Asian region’s marketplace to hand.